La Roche-Chalais Dordogne

Début : 2025-10-09

fin : 2025-10-09

2025-10-09

Jeudi 9 octobre à 18h au cinéma de La Roche-Chalais Conférence sur l’Intelligence Artificielle suivie d’une pause gourmande et du film DALLOWAY

Contact Maxime PIGEON au 06 45 66 56 55

La Roche-Chalais 24490 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 45 66 56 55

English : Conférence « Intelligence Artificielle » à la Roche-Chalais

Thursday, October 9 at 6pm at the La Roche-Chalais cinema « Conference on Artificial Intelligence » followed by a gourmet break and the film « DALLOWAY »

Contact: Maxime PIGEON 06 45 66 56 55

German : Conférence « Intelligence Artificielle » à la Roche-Chalais

Donnerstag, den 9. Oktober um 18 Uhr im Kino von La Roche-Chalais « Vortrag über künstliche Intelligenz », gefolgt von einer Feinschmeckerpause und dem Film « DALLOWAY »

Kontakt: Maxime PIGEON unter 06 45 66 56 55

Italiano :

Giovedì 9 ottobre alle 18:00 al cinema La Roche-Chalais « Conferenza sull’intelligenza artificiale » seguita da una pausa gastronomica e dal film « DALLOWAY »

Contatto: Maxime PIGEON allo 06 45 66 56 55

Espanol : Conférence « Intelligence Artificielle » à la Roche-Chalais

Jueves 9 de octubre a las 18.00 h en el cine de La Roche-Chalais « Conferencia sobre Inteligencia Artificial » seguida de una pausa gastronómica y la película « DALLOWAY »

Contacto: Maxime PIGEON en el 06 45 66 56 55

