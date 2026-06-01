Banyuls-dels-Aspres

CONFÉRENCE LA BATAILLE DU BOULOU

Banyuls-dels-Aspres Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-06-17 18:00:00

fin : 2026-06-17

Date(s) :

2026-06-17

Présentation d’Yves Escape, Historien

Professeur d’histoire émérite et conférencier particulièrement reconnu dans les Pyrénées-Orientales , Yves ESCAPE possède un parcours marqué par l’ouverture internationale et un ancrage local très profond.

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Banyuls-dels-Aspres 66300 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 21 72 17

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English :

Introduction to Yves Escape, Historian

Professor Emeritus of History and a highly regarded lecturer in the Pyrénées-Orientales, Yves ESCAPE has a career marked by international outlook and deep local roots.

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L’événement CONFÉRENCE LA BATAILLE DU BOULOU Banyuls-dels-Aspres a été mis à jour le 2026-06-12 par OTI ASPRES-THUIR