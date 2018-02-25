CONFÉRENCE LA HÊTRAIE DE LA MASSANE PAR ELODIE MAGNANOU PHAM Le Boulou
4 Rue Arago Le Boulou Pyrénées-Orientales
Début : 2026-02-25 18:00:00
Conférence La hêtraie de la Massane: un poste avancé du changement climatique par Elodie Magnanou Pham. Ingénieur de Recherche CNRS
Mercredi 25 février à 18h.
Tarif 2€/pers.
4 Rue Arago Le Boulou 66160 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 87 50 10 contact@mem-leboulou.fr
English :
Lecture La beêtraie de la Massane: an outpost of climate change by Elodie Magnanou Pham. CNRS Research Engineer
Wednesday, February 25 at 6pm.
Price 2?/pers.
