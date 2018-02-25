CONFÉRENCE LA HÊTRAIE DE LA MASSANE PAR ELODIE MAGNANOU PHAM

4 Rue Arago Le Boulou Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 2 – 2 – 2

Tarif de base plein tarif

Plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-02-25 18:00:00

fin : 2026-02-25

Date(s) :

2026-02-25

Conférence La hêtraie de la Massane: un poste avancé du changement climatique par Elodie Magnanou Pham. Ingénieur de Recherche CNRS

Mercredi 25 février à 18h.

Tarif 2€/pers.

.

4 Rue Arago Le Boulou 66160 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 87 50 10 contact@mem-leboulou.fr

English :

Lecture La beêtraie de la Massane: an outpost of climate change by Elodie Magnanou Pham. CNRS Research Engineer

Wednesday, February 25 at 6pm.

Price 2?/pers.

L’événement CONFÉRENCE LA HÊTRAIE DE LA MASSANE PAR ELODIE MAGNANOU PHAM Le Boulou a été mis à jour le 2025-11-28 par VALLESPIR TOURISME