CONFÉRENCE: LA VIE MOUVEMENTÉE DE GROTHENDIECK Teyran

CONFÉRENCE: LA VIE MOUVEMENTÉE DE GROTHENDIECK Teyran jeudi 18 septembre 2025.

CONFÉRENCE: LA VIE MOUVEMENTÉE DE GROTHENDIECK

Teyran Hérault

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-09-18

fin : 2025-09-18

Date(s) :

2025-09-18

Pour la première fois, La Poste rend hommage à Alexandre Grothendieck, grand mathématicien et habitant de Vendargues. L’association philatélique organise une présentation de sa vie et de son œuvre par Henri Escudier et Jean-Paul Dufour, accessible à tout public, sans cours de mathématiques.

Pour la première fois, La Poste rend hommage à Alexandre Grothendieck, grand mathématicien et habitant de Vendargues. L’association philatélique organise une présentation de sa vie et de son œuvre par Henri Escudier et Jean-Paul Dufour, accessible à tout public, sans cours de mathématiques. .

Teyran 34820 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 70 22 78 henri.escudier@wanadoo.fr

English :

For the first time, La Poste pays tribute to Alexandre Grothendieck, the great mathematician and resident of Vendargues. The philatelic association is organizing a presentation of his life and work by Henri Escudier and Jean-Paul Dufour, open to the general public without a mathematics course.

German :

Zum ersten Mal ehrt La Poste den großen Mathematiker und Einwohner von Vendargues, Alexandre Grothendieck. Der Philatelistenverein organisiert eine Präsentation über sein Leben und sein Werk von Henri Escudier und Jean-Paul Dufour, die für jedes Publikum zugänglich ist, auch ohne Mathematikunterricht.

Italiano :

Per la prima volta, La Poste rende omaggio ad Alexandre Grothendieck, il grande matematico residente a Vendargues. L’associazione filatelica organizza una presentazione della sua vita e delle sue opere a cura di Henri Escudier e Jean-Paul Dufour, aperta al grande pubblico senza la necessità di un corso di matematica.

Espanol :

Por primera vez, La Poste rinde homenaje a Alexandre Grothendieck, gran matemático residente en Vendargues. La asociación filatélica organiza una presentación de su vida y su obra a cargo de Henri Escudier y Jean-Paul Dufour, abierta al público en general sin necesidad de tener un curso de matemáticas.

L’événement CONFÉRENCE: LA VIE MOUVEMENTÉE DE GROTHENDIECK Teyran a été mis à jour le 2025-09-05 par 34 OT DU GRAND PIC ST LOUP