Conférence L’annonciation d’Ambrogio Lorenzetti, histoire d’une perspective du spectacle Musée Royan mercredi 10 décembre 2025.
Conférence L’annonciation d’Ambrogio Lorenzetti, histoire d’une perspective du spectacle
Musée 31 avenue de Paris Royan Charente-Maritime
Début : 2025-12-10 15:00:00
fin : 2025-12-10
2025-12-10
Par Grégory Bled, docteur en art et cinéma, plasticien
Musée 31 avenue de Paris Royan 17200 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 46 38 85 96 musee@mairie-royan.fr
English :
By Grégory Bled, doctor of art and cinema, visual artist
German :
Von Grégory Bled, Doktor der Kunst und Filmwissenschaft, Plastiker
Italiano :
Di Grégory Bled, dottore in arte e cinema, artista visivo
Espanol :
Por Grégory Bled, doctor en arte y cine, artista visual
