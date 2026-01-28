Conférence L’Apithérapie LANNEMEZAN Lannemezan

Conférence L’Apithérapie

LANNEMEZAN Au cinéma du Grand Rio Lannemezan Hautes-Pyrénées

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-02-06 18:30:00

fin : 2026-02-06

Date(s) :

2026-02-06

Lilian Ceballos, docteur en pharmacie et écologue, nous livrera les secrets des abeilles pour une approche naturelle de la santé.

Auteur de plusieurs ouvrages et de nombreux articles dans le domaine de la santé naturelle

Entrée gratuite

Dégustation de miel avec Romain Lucas, apiculteur à Tuzaguet

.

LANNEMEZAN Au cinéma du Grand Rio Lannemezan 65300 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 5 62 39 55 46

English :

Lilian Ceballos, Doctor of Pharmacy and ecologist, will reveal the secrets of bees for a natural approach to health.

Author of several books and numerous articles in the field of natural health

Free admission

Honey tasting with Romain Lucas, beekeeper in Tuzaguet

