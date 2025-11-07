Conférence L’Art Déco à Valence RDV à LADAPT Drôme Ardèche Valence

Conférence L’Art Déco à Valence

RDV à LADAPT Drôme Ardèche 73 boulevard Tezier Valence Drôme

Tarif : 6 – 6 – 6 EUR

Début : 2025-11-07 20:00:00

fin : 2025-11-07 20:00:00

2025-11-07

L’Art Déco est à la fois un style et une tendance. La mécanisation des arts décoratifs et la disponibilité des matériaux encouragent sa popularisation à échelle internationale.

RDV à LADAPT Drôme Ardèche 73 boulevard Tezier Valence 26000 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 75 79 20 86 artethistoire@valenceromansagglo.fr

English :

Art Deco is both a style and a trend. The mechanization of the decorative arts and the availability of materials encouraged its international popularization.

German :

Das Art déco ist sowohl ein Stil als auch ein Trend. Die Mechanisierung der dekorativen Künste und die Verfügbarkeit von Materialien förderten seine internationale Popularisierung.

Italiano :

L’Art Déco è sia uno stile che una tendenza. La meccanizzazione delle arti decorative e la disponibilità di materiali hanno favorito la sua popolarità internazionale.

Espanol :

El Art Déco es a la vez un estilo y una tendencia. La mecanización de las artes decorativas y la disponibilidad de materiales favorecieron su popularidad internacional.

