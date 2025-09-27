CONFERENCE L’ART DIGITAL Fourques
2 Rue du Docteur Massina Fourques Pyrénées-Orientales
Conférence l’Art Digital par Laurent Bertrand de Balanda.
Samedi 27 septembre à 18h00 au Foyer Rural de Fourques.
Info: 07 68 51 76 87 …
2 Rue du Docteur Massina Fourques 66300 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 7 68 51 76 87
English :
Digital Art Conference by Laurent Bertrand de Balanda.
Saturday September 27 at 6:00 pm at the Foyer Rural de Fourques.
Info: 07 68 51 76 87 …
German :
Vortrag l’Art Digital von Laurent Bertrand de Balanda.
Samstag, den 27. September um 18.00 Uhr im Foyer Rural von Fourques.
Info: 07 68 51 76 87 …
Italiano :
Conferenza sull’arte digitale di Laurent Bertrand de Balanda.
Sabato 27 settembre alle 18:00 presso il Foyer Rural di Fourques.
Info: 07 68 51 76 87 …
Espanol :
Conferencia sobre arte digital a cargo de Laurent Bertrand de Balanda.
Sábado 27 de septiembre a las 18:00 en el Foyer Rural de Fourques.
Información: 07 68 51 76 87 …
