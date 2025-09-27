CONFERENCE L’ART DIGITAL Fourques

CONFERENCE L’ART DIGITAL Fourques samedi 27 septembre 2025.

CONFERENCE L’ART DIGITAL

2 Rue du Docteur Massina Fourques Pyrénées-Orientales

Début : 2025-09-27 18:00:00

fin : 2025-09-27

2025-09-27

Conférence l’Art Digital par Laurent Bertrand de Balanda.

Samedi 27 septembre à 18h00 au Foyer Rural de Fourques.

Info: 07 68 51 76 87 …

2 Rue du Docteur Massina Fourques 66300 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 7 68 51 76 87

English :

Digital Art Conference by Laurent Bertrand de Balanda.

Saturday September 27 at 6:00 pm at the Foyer Rural de Fourques.

Info: 07 68 51 76 87 …

German :

Vortrag l’Art Digital von Laurent Bertrand de Balanda.

Samstag, den 27. September um 18.00 Uhr im Foyer Rural von Fourques.

Info: 07 68 51 76 87 …

Italiano :

Conferenza sull’arte digitale di Laurent Bertrand de Balanda.

Sabato 27 settembre alle 18:00 presso il Foyer Rural di Fourques.

Info: 07 68 51 76 87 …

Espanol :

Conferencia sobre arte digital a cargo de Laurent Bertrand de Balanda.

Sábado 27 de septiembre a las 18:00 en el Foyer Rural de Fourques.

Información: 07 68 51 76 87 …

L’événement CONFERENCE L’ART DIGITAL Fourques a été mis à jour le 2025-09-17 par OTI ASPRES-THUIR