Conférence Le Cercle Event Comprendre les marchés et construire une stratégie durable Bar LE MIMI Nancy

Conférence Le Cercle Event Comprendre les marchés et construire une stratégie durable

Bar LE MIMI 4 Place Saint Epvre Nancy Meurthe-et-Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

15

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Mercredi Mercredi 2026-03-04 19:30:00

fin : 2026-03-04 22:30:00

Date(s) :

2026-03-04

Le Cercle Event est un nouveau format de conférences organisé à Nancy, pensé pour remettre l’échange et la proximité au cœur de l’expérience.

Chaque édition propose une intervention structurée autour d’une thématique, qui varie, suivie d’un véritable temps d’échange permettant au public de dialoguer directement avec les intervenants.

Le format est volontairement à taille humaine (40 participants maximum) afin de favoriser la qualité des discussions et des rencontres.

Le prochain thème ?

Investissement & Finance comprendre les marchés et construire une stratégie durable

Cette première édition réunira deux intervenants aux expertises complémentaires

– Pierre Tassin, co-fondateur du cabinet de gestion de patrimoine AGINOR

-Romain Marzio, investisseur, trader et coach en investissement

Au programme

– Comment construire une stratégie d’investissement solide en tant que particulier

– Comprendre les marchés financiers et leurs cycles

– Adapter ses investissements à son profil et à ses objectifs

– Gestion du risque et discipline d’investisseur

La conférence sera suivie d’un temps d’échange convivial autour d’un apéritif, permettant aux participants de poser leurs questions et de poursuivre les discussions de manière informelle.

Le tarif d’entrée inclut l’accès à la conférence ainsi qu’une boisson offerte au bar.Adultes

15 .

Bar LE MIMI 4 Place Saint Epvre Nancy 54000 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 6 50 37 30 59

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Le Cercle Event is a new conference format organized in Nancy, designed to put exchange and proximity back at the heart of the experience.

Each edition features a presentation structured around a theme, which varies, followed by a genuine discussion period enabling the audience to engage in direct dialogue with the speakers.

The format is deliberately kept to a human scale (maximum 40 participants) to encourage quality discussions and encounters.

The next theme?

Investment & Finance: understanding markets and building a sustainable strategy

This first edition will feature two speakers with complementary expertise:

– Pierre Tassin, co-founder of asset management firm AGINOR

-Romain Marzio, investor, trader and investment coach

On the agenda:

– How to build a sound investment strategy as an individual investor

– Understanding financial markets and their cycles

– Adapting investments to your profile and objectives

– Risk management and investor discipline

The conference will be followed by a time of convivial exchange over an aperitif, allowing participants to ask questions and pursue discussions informally.

Admission includes access to the conference and a complimentary drink at the bar.

L’événement Conférence Le Cercle Event Comprendre les marchés et construire une stratégie durable Nancy a été mis à jour le 2026-02-10 par DESTINATION NANCY