CONFÉRENCE LE GÉOPARC TERRES D’HÉRAULT Clermont-l’Hérault jeudi 2 octobre 2025.
7 Rue Henri Martin Clermont-l’Hérault Hérault
Début : 2025-10-02
fin : 2025-10-02
Philippe Martin (photographe, illustrateur naturaliste, écologue, animateur-technicien de l’environnement pour l’association Matorral) présentera le Géoparc Terres d’Hérault . Organisé par le G.R.E.C. en partenariat avec la Ville de Clermont-l’Hérault. Cette conférence aura lieu en marge des Rencontres artistiques aux Dominicains du 26 septembre au 10 octobre. .
7 Rue Henri Martin Clermont-l’Hérault 34800 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 88 60 26 grec34@orange.fr
English :
Philippe Martin (photographer, naturalist illustrator, ecologist, environmental technician for the Matorral association) will present the « Terres d’Hérault Geopark ».
German :
Philippe Martin (Fotograf, naturalistischer Illustrator, Ökologe, Umweltanimator und -techniker für den Verein Matorral) wird den « Geopark Terres d?Hérault » vorstellen.
Italiano :
Philippe Martin (fotografo, illustratore naturalista, ecologo, tecnico ambientale dell’associazione Matorral) presenterà il « Geoparco delle Terres d’Hérault ».
Espanol :
Philippe Martin (fotógrafo, ilustrador naturalista, ecologista, técnico medioambiental de la asociación Matorral) presentará el « Geoparque de las Tierras de Hérault ».
