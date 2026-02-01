CONFÉRENCE LE PAPOGAY DE RIEUX-VOLVESTRE

5 Route de Lacaugne Carbonne Haute-Garonne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-02-25 20:00:00

fin : 2026-02-25

Date(s) :

2026-02-25

Venez assister à la conférence dédiée au célèbre Papogay de Rieux‑Volvestre une immersion passionnante dans l’histoire, les rites et les secrets de cette tradition unique, transmise depuis des générations. Une rencontre incontournable pour découvrir un patrimoine vivant et fascinant !

Conférence organisée par P.U.P En Vol. .

5 Route de Lacaugne Carbonne 31390 Haute-Garonne Occitanie contact@pupenvol.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Join us for a conference dedicated to Rieux-Volvestre?s famous Papogay: a fascinating immersion in the history, rites and secrets of this unique tradition, handed down for generations. An unmissable opportunity to discover a fascinating living heritage!

L’événement CONFÉRENCE LE PAPOGAY DE RIEUX-VOLVESTRE Carbonne a été mis à jour le 2026-02-02 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE