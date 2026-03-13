CONFÉRENCE LES MERCREDIS DE LA CONNAISSANCE AVRIL Avenue Pierre Fabre Banyuls-sur-Mer
CONFÉRENCE LES MERCREDIS DE LA CONNAISSANCE AVRIL Avenue Pierre Fabre Banyuls-sur-Mer mercredi 8 avril 2026.
CONFÉRENCE LES MERCREDIS DE LA CONNAISSANCE AVRIL
Avenue Pierre Fabre Amphithéâtre Alain Guille Banyuls-sur-Mer Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-04-08 18:00:00
fin : 2026-04-08
Date(s) :
2026-04-08
Prendre soin des mots dans la relation de soin par Nadine LE FORESTIER
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Avenue Pierre Fabre Amphithéâtre Alain Guille Banyuls-sur-Mer 66650 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 88 73 00
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English :
Taking care of words in the care relationship by Nadine LE FORESTIER
L’événement CONFÉRENCE LES MERCREDIS DE LA CONNAISSANCE AVRIL Banyuls-sur-Mer a été mis à jour le 2026-03-13 par OT DE BANYULS SUR MER