Conférence Les plantes de nos régions Le Cotylédon Phalsbourg

À l’heure où la naturalité et l’écologie ont toutes leurs parts dans notre quotidien, venez découvrir ou redécouvrir les propriétés ainsi que l’histoire extraordinaire des plantes de notre quotidien.

De tout temps, nos ancêtres ont su tirer parti de la nature qui les entoure afin de se soigner, se nourrir et bien plus encore. Aujourd’hui, cette conférence vous invite à un petit retour dans le temps car, pour savoir où l’on va, il faut tout d’abord savoir d’où l’on vient.Tout public

English :

At a time when naturalness and ecology are becoming an integral part of our daily lives, come and discover or rediscover the properties and extraordinary history of the plants we use every day.

From time immemorial, our ancestors have taken advantage of the natural world around them to heal, nourish and much more. Today, this conference invites you to take a step back in time, because to know where we’re going, we first need to know where we’ve come from.

German :

In einer Zeit, in der Natürlichkeit und Ökologie in unserem Alltag eine große Rolle spielen, entdecken oder wiederentdecken Sie die Eigenschaften sowie die außergewöhnliche Geschichte der Pflanzen in unserem Alltag.

Schon immer haben unsere Vorfahren die Natur um sich herum genutzt, um sich zu heilen, zu ernähren und vieles mehr. Der heutige Vortrag lädt Sie zu einer kleinen Zeitreise in die Vergangenheit ein, denn um zu wissen, wohin man geht, muss man zuerst wissen, woher man kommt.

Italiano :

In un momento in cui la naturalità e l’ecologia diventano parte integrante della nostra vita quotidiana, venite a scoprire o riscoprire le proprietà e la straordinaria storia delle piante che utilizziamo ogni giorno.

Da tempo immemorabile, i nostri antenati hanno utilizzato il mondo naturale che li circondava per curarsi e nutrirsi, e non solo. Oggi questa conferenza vi invita a fare un passo indietro nel tempo, perché per sapere dove stiamo andando, dobbiamo prima sapere da dove veniamo.

Espanol :

En un momento en que la naturalidad y la ecología se están convirtiendo en parte integrante de nuestra vida cotidiana, venga a descubrir o redescubrir las propiedades y la extraordinaria historia de las plantas que utilizamos a diario.

Desde tiempos inmemoriales, nuestros antepasados han utilizado la naturaleza que les rodeaba para curarse, alimentarse y mucho más. Hoy, esta conferencia le invita a dar un paso atrás en el tiempo, porque para saber adónde vamos, primero tenemos que saber de dónde venimos.

