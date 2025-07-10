CONFÉRENCE: LES PLANTES MÉDICINALES DES PYRÉNÉES Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via 10 juillet 2025 17:30

Pyrénées-Orientales

CONFÉRENCE: LES PLANTES MÉDICINALES DES PYRÉNÉES  Avenue Dumayne Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via Pyrénées-Orientales

Début : 2025-07-10 17:30:00
fin : 2025-07-10 19:00:00

2025-07-10

À la découverte de la médecine naturelle.
Avenue Dumayne
Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via 66120 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 30 68 30 

English :

Discovering natural medicine.

German :

Auf Entdeckungsreise durch die Naturheilkunde.

Italiano :

Alla scoperta della medicina naturale.

Espanol :

Descubrir la medicina natural.

