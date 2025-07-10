CONFÉRENCE: LES PLANTES MÉDICINALES DES PYRÉNÉES Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via 10 juillet 2025 17:30
Pyrénées-Orientales
CONFÉRENCE: LES PLANTES MÉDICINALES DES PYRÉNÉES Avenue Dumayne Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif :
Date :
Début : 2025-07-10 17:30:00
fin : 2025-07-10 19:00:00
Date(s) :
2025-07-10
À la découverte de la médecine naturelle.
Avenue Dumayne
Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via 66120 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 30 68 30
English :
Discovering natural medicine.
German :
Auf Entdeckungsreise durch die Naturheilkunde.
Italiano :
Alla scoperta della medicina naturale.
Espanol :
Descubrir la medicina natural.
