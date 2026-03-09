CONFÉRENCE LES PLANTES SAUVAGES DANS LA TRADITION CATALANE Sorède
CONFÉRENCE LES PLANTES SAUVAGES DANS LA TRADITION CATALANE
Rue de la Caserne Sorède Pyrénées-Orientales
Début : 2026-04-23 18:00:00
fin : 2026-04-23
2026-04-23
Conférence animée par Francis MANENT, proposée par l’association Médialettres.
Ouvert à tous.
Rue de la Caserne Sorède 66690 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 89 22 06
English :
Lecture by Francis MANENT, organized by the Médialettres association.
Open to all.
