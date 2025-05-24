Conférence « Les Vikings, fondateurs du Havre » – Le Yard Étretat, 24 mai 2025 19:00, Étretat.
Seine-Maritime
Conférence « Les Vikings, fondateurs du Havre » Le Yard 37 Rue Alphonse Karr Étretat Seine-Maritime
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-05-24 19:00:00
fin : 2025-05-24
Date(s) :
2025-05-24
Le Yard accueille une rencontre exceptionnelle avec Ritsert Rinsma, autour de son livre « Les Vikings fondateurs du Havre ». Une conférence passionnante suivie d’une séance de dédicaces, co-organisée avec Écouter-Lire, bouquiniste et disquaire d’Étretat.
Une plongée captivante dans l’histoire méconnue des origines du Havre.
Le Yard accueille une rencontre exceptionnelle avec Ritsert Rinsma, autour de son livre « Les Vikings fondateurs du Havre ». Une conférence passionnante suivie d’une séance de dédicaces, co-organisée avec Écouter-Lire, bouquiniste et disquaire d’Étretat.
Une plongée captivante dans l’histoire méconnue des origines du Havre. .
Le Yard 37 Rue Alphonse Karr
Étretat 76790 Seine-Maritime Normandie normandie37@le-yard.com
English : Conférence « Les Vikings, fondateurs du Havre »
The Yard hosts an exceptional meeting with Ritsert Rinsma, about his book « Les Vikings fondateurs du Havre ». A fascinating talk followed by a book-signing session, co-organized with Écouter-Lire, a book and record shop in Étretat.
A captivating dive into the little-known history of Le Havre?s origins.
German :
Im Yard findet ein außergewöhnliches Treffen mit Ritsert Rinsma statt, bei dem es um sein Buch « Les Vikings fondateurs du Havre » geht. Ein spannender Vortrag mit anschließender Signierstunde, mitorganisiert von Écouter-Lire, einem Buch- und Plattenhändler in Étretat.
Ein fesselnder Einblick in die unbekannte Geschichte der Ursprünge von Le Havre.
Italiano :
Il Cantiere ospita un evento eccezionale con Ritsert Rinsma, per discutere del suo libro « Les Vikings fondateurs du Havre ». Una conferenza affascinante seguita da una sessione di firma del libro, organizzata in collaborazione con Écouter-Lire, un negozio di libri e dischi di Étretat.
Un’avvincente immersione nella storia poco conosciuta delle origini di Le Havre.
Espanol :
El Yard organiza un acto excepcional con Ritsert Rinsma, para hablar de su libro « Les Vikings fondateurs du Havre ». Una charla fascinante seguida de una sesión de firma de libros, coorganizada con Écouter-Lire, una librería y tienda de discos de Étretat.
Una inmersión cautivadora en la historia poco conocida de los orígenes de Le Havre.
L’événement Conférence « Les Vikings, fondateurs du Havre » Étretat a été mis à jour le 2025-05-09 par Office de Tourisme Le Havre Etretat Normandie