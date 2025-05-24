Conférence « Les Vikings, fondateurs du Havre » – Le Yard Étretat, 24 mai 2025 19:00, Étretat.

Le Yard accueille une rencontre exceptionnelle avec Ritsert Rinsma, autour de son livre « Les Vikings fondateurs du Havre ». Une conférence passionnante suivie d’une séance de dédicaces, co-organisée avec Écouter-Lire, bouquiniste et disquaire d’Étretat.

Une plongée captivante dans l’histoire méconnue des origines du Havre.

Étretat 76790 Seine-Maritime Normandie normandie37@le-yard.com

English : Conférence « Les Vikings, fondateurs du Havre »

The Yard hosts an exceptional meeting with Ritsert Rinsma, about his book « Les Vikings fondateurs du Havre ». A fascinating talk followed by a book-signing session, co-organized with Écouter-Lire, a book and record shop in Étretat.

A captivating dive into the little-known history of Le Havre?s origins.

German :

Im Yard findet ein außergewöhnliches Treffen mit Ritsert Rinsma statt, bei dem es um sein Buch « Les Vikings fondateurs du Havre » geht. Ein spannender Vortrag mit anschließender Signierstunde, mitorganisiert von Écouter-Lire, einem Buch- und Plattenhändler in Étretat.

Ein fesselnder Einblick in die unbekannte Geschichte der Ursprünge von Le Havre.

Italiano :

Il Cantiere ospita un evento eccezionale con Ritsert Rinsma, per discutere del suo libro « Les Vikings fondateurs du Havre ». Una conferenza affascinante seguita da una sessione di firma del libro, organizzata in collaborazione con Écouter-Lire, un negozio di libri e dischi di Étretat.

Un’avvincente immersione nella storia poco conosciuta delle origini di Le Havre.

Espanol :

El Yard organiza un acto excepcional con Ritsert Rinsma, para hablar de su libro « Les Vikings fondateurs du Havre ». Una charla fascinante seguida de una sesión de firma de libros, coorganizada con Écouter-Lire, una librería y tienda de discos de Étretat.

Una inmersión cautivadora en la historia poco conocida de los orígenes de Le Havre.

