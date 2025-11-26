CONFÉRENCE L’HERBIER THÉVENEAU ET LE MUSÉUM D’HISTOIRE NATURELLE Béziers

CONFÉRENCE L’HERBIER THÉVENEAU ET LE MUSÉUM D’HISTOIRE NATURELLE

1 Place du 14 juillet Béziers Hérault

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-11-26

fin : 2025-11-26

Date(s) :

2025-11-26

Roxelane Cicekli et Muriel Durand présentent l’Herbier du Dr Théveneau, restauré et inventorié, d’intérêt scientifique et historique. Intervenants F. Marcou, R. Cicekli, M. Durand.

Roxelane Cicekli et Muriel Durand présenteront les collections botaniques, en mettant l’accent sur l’Herbier du docteur Théveneau. Cette collection a fait l’objet de travaux de restauration, d’études et d’inventaire, en raison de son intérêt scientifique (spécimens bien conservés, informations détaillées, provenance locale et internationale) et de son intérêt historique, le docteur Théveneau ayant été président-fondateur de la SESNB.

Intervenants Francis Marcou, président de la Société d’Étude des Sciences Naturelles de Béziers ; Roxelane Cicekli, directrice adjointe des Musées de Béziers ; Muriel Durand, botaniste.

Entrée libre. .

1 Place du 14 juillet Béziers 34500 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 99 41 05 50 musees@ville-beziers.fr

English :

Roxelane Cicekli and Muriel Durand present Dr Théveneau?s Herbarium, restored and inventoried, of scientific and historical interest. Speakers F. Marcou, R. Cicekli, M. Durand.

German :

Roxelane Cicekli und Muriel Durand präsentieren das restaurierte und inventarisierte Herbarium von Dr. Théveneau, das von wissenschaftlichem und historischem Interesse ist. Rednerinnen und Redner: F. Marcou, R. Cicekli, M. Durand.

Italiano :

Roxelane Cicekli e Muriel Durand presentano l’Erbario del dottor Théveneau, restaurato e inventariato, di interesse scientifico e storico. Intervengono: F. Marcou, R. Cicekli, M. Durand.

Espanol :

Roxelane Cicekli y Muriel Durand presentan el herbario del Dr. Théveneau, restaurado e inventariado, de interés científico e histórico. Ponentes: F. Marcou, R. Cicekli, M. Durand.

L’événement CONFÉRENCE L’HERBIER THÉVENEAU ET LE MUSÉUM D’HISTOIRE NATURELLE Béziers a été mis à jour le 2025-11-03 par 34 OT BEZIERS MEDITERRANEE