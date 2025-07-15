CONFÉRENCE « LIBERTÉ, ÉGALITÉ, FRATERNITÉ UNE DEVISE, DES RACINE MAÇONNIQUES » DANCING DU CASINO Bagnères-de-Luchon 15 juillet 2025 15:00
Haute-Garonne
CONFÉRENCE « LIBERTÉ, ÉGALITÉ, FRATERNITÉ UNE DEVISE, DES RACINE MAÇONNIQUES » DANCING DU CASINO Complexe du casino Bagnères-de-Luchon Haute-Garonne
Yonnel Ghernaouti mettra en lumière les origines philosophiques, politiques et initiatiques de la devise républicaine, en montrant combien la Franc-Maçonnerie des Lumières en fut l’un des creusets.
En croisant histoire, symbolisme et engagement civique, il rappellera combien cette devise reste, aujourd’hui encore, un appel à construire une société plus juste et plus fraternelle. .
Bagnères-de-Luchon 31110 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 94 68 32
English :
Yonnel Ghernaouti will shed light on the philosophical, political and initiatory origins of the Republican motto, demonstrating the extent to which Enlightenment Freemasonry was one of its crucibles.
German :
Yonnel Ghernaouti wird die philosophischen, politischen und initiatorischen Ursprünge des republikanischen Mottos beleuchten und dabei aufzeigen, wie sehr die Freimaurerei der Aufklärung einer der Schmelztiegel dieses Mottos war.
Italiano :
Yonnel Ghernaouti farà luce sulle origini filosofiche, politiche e iniziatiche del motto repubblicano, mostrando in che misura la massoneria illuminista sia stata uno dei suoi cardini.
Espanol :
Yonnel Ghernaouti arrojará luz sobre los orígenes filosóficos, políticos e iniciáticos de la divisa republicana, mostrando hasta qué punto la masonería ilustrada fue uno de sus crisoles.
