CONFÉRENCE « LIBERTÉ, ÉGALITÉ, FRATERNITÉ UNE DEVISE, DES RACINE MAÇONNIQUES » DANCING DU CASINO Bagnères-de-Luchon 15 juillet 2025 15:00

Haute-Garonne

Début : 2025-07-15 15:00:00

fin : 2025-07-15 18:00:00

2025-07-15

Yonnel Ghernaouti mettra en lumière les origines philosophiques, politiques et initiatiques de la devise républicaine, en montrant combien la Franc-Maçonnerie des Lumières en fut l’un des creusets.

En croisant histoire, symbolisme et engagement civique, il rappellera combien cette devise reste, aujourd’hui encore, un appel à construire une société plus juste et plus fraternelle. .

DANCING DU CASINO Complexe du casino

Bagnères-de-Luchon 31110 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 94 68 32

English :

Yonnel Ghernaouti will shed light on the philosophical, political and initiatory origins of the Republican motto, demonstrating the extent to which Enlightenment Freemasonry was one of its crucibles.

German :

Yonnel Ghernaouti wird die philosophischen, politischen und initiatorischen Ursprünge des republikanischen Mottos beleuchten und dabei aufzeigen, wie sehr die Freimaurerei der Aufklärung einer der Schmelztiegel dieses Mottos war.

Italiano :

Yonnel Ghernaouti farà luce sulle origini filosofiche, politiche e iniziatiche del motto repubblicano, mostrando in che misura la massoneria illuminista sia stata uno dei suoi cardini.

Espanol :

Yonnel Ghernaouti arrojará luz sobre los orígenes filosóficos, políticos e iniciáticos de la divisa republicana, mostrando hasta qué punto la masonería ilustrada fue uno de sus crisoles.

