CONFERENCE LIBERTE GUIDANT L’ART Sorède

CONFERENCE LIBERTE GUIDANT L’ART

32 Rue du Moulin Cassanyes Sorède Pyrénées-Orientales

Conférence présentée par Alexandre Charrett-Dykes dans le cadre du Printemps des poètes 2026.

Entrée libre. Ouvert à tous.

Informations associationmedialettres@orange.fr

32 Rue du Moulin Cassanyes Sorède 66690 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 89 29 57 associationmedialettres@orange.fr

English :

Lecture presented by Alexandre Charrett-Dykes as part of Printemps des poètes 2026.

Free admission. Open to all.

Information: associationmedialettres@orange.fr

