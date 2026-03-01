CONFERENCE LIBERTE GUIDANT L’ART Sorède
32 Rue du Moulin Cassanyes Sorède Pyrénées-Orientales
Début : 2026-03-10 18:00:00
2026-03-10
Conférence présentée par Alexandre Charrett-Dykes dans le cadre du Printemps des poètes 2026.
Entrée libre. Ouvert à tous.
Informations associationmedialettres@orange.fr
32 Rue du Moulin Cassanyes Sorède 66690 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie associationmedialettres@orange.fr
English :
Lecture presented by Alexandre Charrett-Dykes as part of Printemps des poètes 2026.
Free admission. Open to all.
Information: associationmedialettres@orange.fr
