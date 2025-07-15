CONFÉRENCE MÉDICALE LA FIBROMYALGIE Lamalou-les-Bains 15 juillet 2025 07:00

Hérault

CONFÉRENCE MÉDICALE LA FIBROMYALGIE Lamalou-les-Bains Hérault

Début : 2025-07-15

fin : 2025-07-15

2025-07-15

Conférence médicale sur la Fibromyalgie à 15h au Centre Ulysse

présentée par le Dr Giniès, chef de service du Centre Anti douleur du CHU de Montpellier et spécialiste de la Fybromialgie.

Entrée libre et ouvert à tous dans la limite des places disponibles (priorité aux patients et accompagnants du séjour spécifique concerné)

Lamalou-les-Bains 34240 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 23 31 42

English :

Medical conference on Fibromyalgia at 3pm at the Centre Ulysse

presented by Dr. Giniès, head of the Centre Anti Pain at Montpellier University Hospital and specialist in Fibromyalgia.

Admission free and open to all, subject to availability (priority given to patients and companions of the specific stay concerned)

German :

Medizinischer Vortrag über Fibromyalgie um 15 Uhr im Centre Ulysse

präsentiert von Dr. Giniès, Abteilungsleiterin des Anti-Schmerzzentrums der Universitätsklinik Montpellier und Spezialistin für Fybromialgie.

Eintritt frei und offen für alle im Rahmen der verfügbaren Plätze (Vorrang für Patienten und Begleitpersonen des betreffenden spezifischen Aufenthalts)

Italiano :

Conferenza medica sulla fibromialgia alle ore 15.00 presso il Centro Ulysse

presentata dal dottor Giniès, capo reparto del Centro Antidolore dell’Ospedale Universitario di Montpellier e specialista in fibromialgia.

L’ingresso è gratuito e aperto a tutti, fino a esaurimento dei posti disponibili (priorità ai pazienti e ai loro accompagnatori per il soggiorno specifico in questione)

Espanol :

Conferencia médica sobre la fibromialgia a las 15.00 h en el Centro Ulysse

presentada por el Dr. Giniès, jefe de servicio del Centro Antidolor del Hospital Universitario de Montpellier y especialista en Fibromialgia.

La entrada es gratuita y abierta a todos, según disponibilidad (prioridad a los pacientes y a sus acompañantes en la estancia específica de que se trate)

