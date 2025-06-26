Conférence Ondes et santé – Bar Le Grattoir Gérardmer 26 juin 2025 20:00

Vosges

Bar Le Grattoir 11 Boulevard Kelsch Gérardmer Vosges

Gratuit

Jeudi 2025-06-26 20:00:00

2025-06-26

Hervé Schmitt, Géobiologue, mènera une conférence sur les ondes électromagnétiques naturelles et artificielles. Ont-elles un impact sur la santé? Comment les détecter et s'en protéger?Tout public

Bar Le Grattoir 11 Boulevard Kelsch

+33 7 77 80 17 06 e.grattoir@gmail.com

English:

Geobiologist Hervé Schmitt will give a talk on natural and artificial electromagnetic waves. Do they have an impact on health? How can we detect them and protect ourselves?

German:

Der Geobiologe Hervé Schmitt wird einen Vortrag über natürliche und künstliche elektromagnetische Wellen halten. Haben sie einen Einfluss auf die Gesundheit? Wie kann man sie erkennen und sich vor ihnen schützen?

Italiano:

Il geobiologo Hervé Schmitt terrà una conferenza sulle onde elettromagnetiche naturali e artificiali. Hanno un impatto sulla salute? Come possiamo individuarle e proteggerci?

Espanol:

El geobiólogo Hervé Schmitt ofrecerá una conferencia sobre las ondas electromagnéticas naturales y artificiales. ¿Influyen en la salud? ¿Cómo podemos detectarlas y protegernos?

