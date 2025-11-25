Conférence périnée, tous concernés ! Sélestat

Conférence périnée, tous concernés !

2 espace Gilbert Estève Sélestat Bas-Rhin

Tarif : – – EUR

0

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Mardi 2025-11-25 19:00:00

fin : 2025-11-25 20:30:00

Date(s) :

2025-11-25

Une conférence animée par Joséphine Jungblut, kinésithérapeute spécialisée en périnéologie, pour adolescents et adultes

Une conférence animée par Joséphine Jungblut, kinésithérapeute spécialisée en périnéologie, pour comprendre le rôle du périnée, ses fragilités, comment en prendre soin et lever le tabou des fuites urinaires.

En partenariat avec le SMICTOM d’Alsace.

Pour adolescents et adultes. 0 .

2 espace Gilbert Estève Sélestat 67600 Bas-Rhin Grand Est +33 3 88 58 03 20 contact@mediatheque-selestat.net

English :

A conference led by Joséphine Jungblut, physiotherapist specialized in perineology, for adolescents and adults

German :

Eine von Josephine Jungblut, einer auf Perineologie spezialisierten Physiotherapeutin, geleitete Konferenz für Jugendliche und Erwachsene

Italiano :

Conferenza guidata da Joséphine Jungblut, fisioterapista specializzata in perineologia, per adolescenti e adulti

Espanol :

Una conferencia dirigida por Joséphine Jungblut, fisioterapeuta especializada en perineología, para adolescentes y adultos

