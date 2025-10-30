CONFERENCE PROJECTION UNE ENQUÊTE PHOTOGRAPHIQUE SUR LES RIVIÈRES Le Boulou

4 Rue Arago Le Boulou Pyrénées-Orientales

Début : 2025-10-30 18:00:00

2025-10-30

Photographe et chercheur indépendant, Pierre Suchet explore depuis plus de dix ans les relations entre les rivières urbaines, les territoires et leurs habitants.

Le jeudi 30 oct 18h

gratuit

4 Rue Arago Le Boulou 66160 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 87 50 10

English :

Freelance photographer and researcher Pierre Suchet has been exploring the relationships between urban rivers, territories and their inhabitants for over ten years.

Thursday, Oct 30, 6pm

free

German :

Pierre Suchet ist ein unabhängiger Fotograf und Forscher. Seit über zehn Jahren erforscht er die Beziehungen zwischen städtischen Flüssen, Gebieten und ihren Bewohnern.

Am Donnerstag 30 Okt 18h

kostenlos

Italiano :

Fotografo e ricercatore freelance, Pierre Suchet esplora da oltre dieci anni il rapporto tra i fiumi urbani, i territori e i loro abitanti.

Giovedì 30 ottobre, ore 18.00

gratuito

Espanol :

Fotógrafo e investigador independiente, Pierre Suchet lleva más de diez años explorando la relación entre los ríos urbanos, los territorios y sus habitantes.

Jueves 30 de octubre 18.00 h

entrada gratuita

