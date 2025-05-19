Conférence psychologie – Centre de Formation UELAS Gap, 19 mai 2025 18:30, Gap.

Hautes-Alpes

Conférence psychologie Centre de Formation UELAS Bâtiment Aurora, Micropolis Gap Hautes-Alpes

Tarif : – – EUR

en libre conscience

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-05-19 18:30:00

fin : 2025-05-19 20:30:00

Date(s) :

2025-05-19

Conférence Psychologie

Des outils thérapeutiques prouvés et approuvés à mieux connaître EMDR Thérapie act Hypnose thérapeuthique

.

Centre de Formation UELAS Bâtiment Aurora, Micropolis

Gap 05000 Hautes-Alpes Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur +33 4 92 51 57 97 uelas.gap@bbox.fr

English :

Conference Psychology

Proven and approved therapeutic tools to learn more about: EMDR Act therapy Therapeutic hypnosis

German :

Konferenz Psychologie

Bewährte und zugelassene therapeutische Werkzeuge, die Sie besser kennen lernen sollten: EMDR Act-Therapie Therapeutische Hypnose

Italiano :

Conferenza Psicologia

Strumenti terapeutici collaudati e approvati per saperne di più: EMDR Act therapy Ipnosi terapeutica

Espanol :

Conferencia Psicología

Herramientas terapéuticas probadas y aprobadas para aprender más sobre: EMDR Actoterapia Hipnosis terapéutica

L’événement Conférence psychologie Gap a été mis à jour le 2025-05-13 par Office de Tourisme Gap Tallard Vallées