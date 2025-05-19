Conférence psychologie – Centre de Formation UELAS Gap, 19 mai 2025 18:30, Gap.
Hautes-Alpes
Conférence psychologie Centre de Formation UELAS Bâtiment Aurora, Micropolis Gap Hautes-Alpes
en libre conscience
Début : 2025-05-19 18:30:00
fin : 2025-05-19 20:30:00
2025-05-19
Conférence Psychologie
Des outils thérapeutiques prouvés et approuvés à mieux connaître EMDR Thérapie act Hypnose thérapeuthique
Centre de Formation UELAS Bâtiment Aurora, Micropolis
Gap 05000 Hautes-Alpes Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur +33 4 92 51 57 97 uelas.gap@bbox.fr
English :
Conference Psychology
Proven and approved therapeutic tools to learn more about: EMDR Act therapy Therapeutic hypnosis
German :
Konferenz Psychologie
Bewährte und zugelassene therapeutische Werkzeuge, die Sie besser kennen lernen sollten: EMDR Act-Therapie Therapeutische Hypnose
Italiano :
Conferenza Psicologia
Strumenti terapeutici collaudati e approvati per saperne di più: EMDR Act therapy Ipnosi terapeutica
Espanol :
Conferencia Psicología
Herramientas terapéuticas probadas y aprobadas para aprender más sobre: EMDR Actoterapia Hipnosis terapéutica
