Conférence Se soigner par les plantes Une introduction à l’herboristerie – Obernai, 6 juin 2025 16:00, Obernai.
Avec Laetitia HEUSCH, docteur en pharmacie, herbaliste et aromatologue, venez découvrir l’herboristerie et apprendre à connaître les plantes qui nous soignent.
Réservation conseillée en raison du nombre de places limité 03 88 95 18 20 ou mediatheque@obernai.fr .
Pôle culturel, cour Athic
Obernai 67210 Bas-Rhin Grand Est +33 3 88 95 18 20 mediatheque@obernai.fr
English :
With Laetitia HEUSCH, Doctor of Pharmacy, herbalist and aromatologist, come and discover herbalism and learn about the plants that heal us.
German :
Mit Laetitia HEUSCH, Doktor der Pharmazie, Kräuterkundlerin und Aromatologin, entdecken Sie die Kräuterkunde und lernen Sie die Pflanzen kennen, die uns heilen.
Italiano :
Con Laetitia HEUSCH, dottore in farmacia, erborista e aromatologa, venite a scoprire l’erboristeria e a conoscere le piante che ci curano.
Espanol :
Con Laetitia HEUSCH, doctora en farmacia, herborista y aromatóloga, venga a descubrir la herboristería y a conocer las plantas que nos curan.
