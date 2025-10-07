Conférence sur la santé mentale Domitys Royan

Conférence sur la santé mentale Domitys Royan mardi 7 octobre 2025.

Conférence sur la santé mentale

Domitys 8 bd de la Perche Royan Charente-Maritime

Début : 2025-10-07 14:30:00
Conférence sur la santé mentale avec Pierre-Jacques Rambeaud, animateur en psycho-gérontologie.
Domitys 8 bd de la Perche Royan 17200 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 46 38 91 00  royan@domitys.fr

English :

Conference on mental health with Pierre-Jacques Rambeaud, psycho-gerontology coordinator.

German :

Konferenz über psychische Gesundheit mit Pierre-Jacques Rambeaud, Animator für Psycho-Gerontologie.

Italiano :

Conferenza sulla salute mentale con Pierre-Jacques Rambeaud, animatore di psico-gerontologia.

Espanol :

Conferencia sobre salud mental con Pierre-Jacques Rambeaud, animador de psicogerontología.

