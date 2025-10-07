Conférence sur la santé mentale Domitys Royan
Conférence sur la santé mentale Domitys Royan mardi 7 octobre 2025.
Conférence sur la santé mentale
Domitys 8 bd de la Perche Royan Charente-Maritime
Début : 2025-10-07 14:30:00
fin : 2025-10-07
2025-10-07
Conférence sur la santé mentale avec Pierre-Jacques Rambeaud, animateur en psycho-gérontologie.
Domitys 8 bd de la Perche Royan 17200 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 46 38 91 00 royan@domitys.fr
English :
Conference on mental health with Pierre-Jacques Rambeaud, psycho-gerontology coordinator.
German :
Konferenz über psychische Gesundheit mit Pierre-Jacques Rambeaud, Animator für Psycho-Gerontologie.
Italiano :
Conferenza sulla salute mentale con Pierre-Jacques Rambeaud, animatore di psico-gerontologia.
Espanol :
Conferencia sobre salud mental con Pierre-Jacques Rambeaud, animador de psicogerontología.
L’événement Conférence sur la santé mentale Royan a été mis à jour le 2025-09-17 par Mairie de Royan