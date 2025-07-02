CONFERENCE SUR L’ALIMENTATION ET ATELIER « MOUVEMENTS » Amélie-les-Bains-Palalda 2 juillet 2025 14:00

Pyrénées-Orientales

2025-07-02 14:00:00

2025-07-02 17:00:00

2025-07-02

Conférence « Rôle de l'alimentation ? Douleurs, inflammation, poids, … et atelier « tout en mouvements » animés par Sandrine Rocco, naturopathe.

Avenue du Docteur Bouix

Amélie-les-Bains-Palalda 66110 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 09 83 35 40

English :

Rôle de l'alimentation ? Pain, inflammation, weight, … and « all in motion » workshop led by Sandrine Rocco, naturopath.

German :

Konferenz « Rolle der Ernährung? Schmerzen, Entzündungen, Gewicht, … und Workshop « Alles in Bewegung », geleitet von Sandrine Rocco, Naturheilpraktikerin.

Italiano :

Conferenza « Il ruolo del cibo? Dolore, infiammazione, peso, … e laboratorio « tutto in movimento » condotto da Sandrine Rocco, naturopata.

Espanol :

Conferencia « ¿El papel de la alimentación? Dolor, inflamación, peso, … y taller « Todo en movimiento » a cargo de Sandrine Rocco, naturópata.

