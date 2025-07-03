CONFÉRENCE SUR L’ALOE VERA THERMES DE LUCHON Bagnères-de-Luchon
THERMES DE LUCHON Cours des Quinconces Bagnères-de-Luchon Haute-Garonne
Début : 2025-07-03 14:30:00
fin : 2025-07-03 16:00:00
2025-07-03
Découvrez la plante médicinale aux mille vertus pour votre bien-être au quotidien, vitalité e mobilité.
animée par Anne Cornevaux et Vanessa Sabes. .
THERMES DE LUCHON Cours des Quinconces Bagnères-de-Luchon 31110 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 94 52 52
English :
Discover the medicinal plant with a thousand virtues for your daily well-being, vitality and mobility.
German :
Entdecken Sie die Heilpflanze mit den tausend Tugenden für Ihr tägliches Wohlbefinden, Vitalität und Mobilität.
Italiano :
Scoprite la pianta medicinale dalle mille virtù per il vostro benessere quotidiano, la vitalità e la mobilità.
Espanol :
Descubra la planta medicinal con mil virtudes para su bienestar diario, su vitalidad y su movilidad.
