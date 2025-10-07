CONFERENCE SUR LE TELESCOPE SPATIAL JAMES WEBB Sorède
Rue Saint-Jacques Sorède Pyrénées-Orientales
Début : 2025-10-07 18:00:00
fin : 2025-10-07 19:30:00
2025-10-07
Conférence animée par l’ingénieur-astronome Pierre-Yves BELY, proposée par l’association sorediènne LES AMIS DU PADRE HIMALAYA. Entrée libre.
Rue Saint-Jacques Sorède 66690 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 48 98 00 04
English :
Lecture by engineer-astronomer Pierre-Yves BELY, organized by the local association LES AMIS DU PADRE HIMALAYA. Free admission.
German :
Vortrag unter der Leitung des Ingenieur-Astronomen Pierre-Yves BELY, angeboten von der süddeutschen Vereinigung LES AMIS DU PADRE HIMALAYA. Freier Eintritt.
Italiano :
Conferenza dell’ingegnere-astronomo Pierre-Yves BELY, organizzata dall’associazione locale LES AMIS DU PADRE HIMALAYA. Ingresso libero.
Espanol :
Conferencia del ingeniero-astrónomo Pierre-Yves BELY, organizada por la asociación local LES AMIS DU PADRE HIMALAYA. Entrada gratuita.
