CONFERENCE SUR L’INTELLIGENCE ARTIFICIELLE Sorède

CONFERENCE SUR L’INTELLIGENCE ARTIFICIELLE
Début : 2026-03-03 18:00:00
Conférence proposée par l’association Les Amis du Padre Himalaya et animée par Philippe Delanghe.
Entrée libre, ouvert à tous.
32 Rue du Moulin Cassanyes Sorède 66690 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 89 22 06
English :
Lecture by Philippe Delanghe, organized by Les Amis du Padre Himalaya.
Free admission, open to all.
