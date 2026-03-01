CONFÉRENCE TRIOPS D’OPOUL ET AUTRES CRUSTACÉS

Place de l’Église Opoul-Périllos Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-03-17 18:30:00

fin : 2026-03-17

Date(s) :

2026-03-17

conférence de Angel ARNOLD du Muséum d’Histoire Naturelle de Paris au sujet des crustacés aquatiques en général et du TRIOPS d’Opoul-Périllos en particulier….

.

Place de l’Église Opoul-Périllos 66600 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 64 50 22

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

lecture by Angel ARNOLD of the Muséum d’Histoire Naturelle de Paris on aquatic crustaceans in general and the Opoul-Périllos TRIOPS in particular….

L’événement CONFÉRENCE TRIOPS D’OPOUL ET AUTRES CRUSTACÉS Opoul-Périllos a été mis à jour le 2026-03-05 par PERPIGNAN MEDITERRANEE TOURISME