CONFÉRENCE TRIOPS D’OPOUL ET AUTRES CRUSTACÉS Opoul-Périllos
Place de l’Église Opoul-Périllos Pyrénées-Orientales
Début : 2026-03-17 18:30:00
fin : 2026-03-17
2026-03-17
conférence de Angel ARNOLD du Muséum d’Histoire Naturelle de Paris au sujet des crustacés aquatiques en général et du TRIOPS d’Opoul-Périllos en particulier….
Place de l’Église Opoul-Périllos 66600 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 64 50 22
English :
lecture by Angel ARNOLD of the Muséum d’Histoire Naturelle de Paris on aquatic crustaceans in general and the Opoul-Périllos TRIOPS in particular….
