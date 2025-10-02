Conférence un voyage en Italie à bord de trains historiques Metz

Ornella Piccirillo Hahn nous propose un voyage à bord de trains historiques et touristiques, entretenus par les Ferrovie dello Stato, entreprise publique ferroviaire italienne un slow viaggio pour redécouvrir les richesses des paysages et de l’art italien.

En partenariat avec l’association Passo Parola.

Inscription obligatoireTout public

52 rue Saint Bernard Metz 57000 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 87 55 53 69

English :

Ornella Piccirillo Hahn takes us on a journey aboard historic tourist trains maintained by Ferrovie dello Stato, Italy’s state-owned railway company: a slow viaggio to rediscover the riches of Italy’s landscapes and art.

In partnership with the Passo Parola association.

Registration required

German :

Ornella Piccirillo Hahn schlägt uns eine Reise in historischen und touristischen Zügen vor, die von den Ferrovie dello Stato, dem staatlichen Eisenbahnunternehmen Italiens, unterhalten werden: ein slow viaggio, um den Reichtum der Landschaften und der italienischen Kunst wiederzuentdecken.

In Partnerschaft mit dem Verein Passo Parola.

Anmeldung erforderlich

Italiano :

Ornella Piccirillo Hahn ci accompagna in un viaggio a bordo dei treni turistici storici delle Ferrovie dello Stato: un viaggio lento per riscoprire le ricchezze paesaggistiche e artistiche del nostro Paese.

In collaborazione con l’associazione Passo Parola.

Iscrizione obbligatoria

Espanol :

Ornella Piccirillo Hahn nos lleva en un viaje a bordo de trenes turísticos históricos mantenidos por Ferrovie dello Stato, la compañía pública de ferrocarriles de Italia: un viaggio lento para redescubrir la riqueza de los paisajes y el arte de Italia.

En colaboración con la asociación Passo Parola.

Inscripción obligatoria

