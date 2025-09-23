CONFERENCE VOUS AVEZ DIT « INTELLIGENCE » ? Sorède

Rue Saint-Jacques Sorède Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-09-23 18:00:00

fin : 2025-09-23 19:30:00

Date(s) :

2025-09-23

Mythes et réalités de l’intelligence artificielle en 2025

Conférence animée par Philippe Delanghe, ingénieur et consultant en intelligence artificielle.

Proposée par l’association sorediènne LES AMIS DU PADRE HIMALAYA. Entrée libre.

Rue Saint-Jacques Sorède 66690 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 48 98 00 04

English :

Myths and realities of artificial intelligence in 2025

Lecture by Philippe Delanghe, engineer and consultant in artificial intelligence.

Organized by LES AMIS DU PADRE HIMALAYA, a local association. Free admission.

German :

Mythen und Realitäten der künstlichen Intelligenz im Jahr 2025

Konferenz unter der Leitung von Philippe Delanghe, Ingenieur und Berater für künstliche Intelligenz.

Angeboten von der sorediénne Vereinigung LES AMIS DU PADRE HIMALAYA. Freier Eintritt.

Italiano :

Miti e realtà dell’intelligenza artificiale nel 2025

Conferenza di Philippe Delanghe, ingegnere e consulente in intelligenza artificiale.

Organizzata dall’associazione locale LES AMIS DU PADRE HIMALAYA. Ingresso libero.

Espanol :

Mitos y realidades de la inteligencia artificial en 2025

Conferencia de Philippe Delanghe, ingeniero y consultor en inteligencia artificial.

Organizada por la asociación local LES AMIS DU PADRE HIMALAYA. Entrada gratuita.

