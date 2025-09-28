Conférences de Ferrante FERRANTI Rue Landry Gillon Bar-le-Duc

Conférences de Ferrante FERRANTI Rue Landry Gillon Bar-le-Duc dimanche 28 septembre 2025.

Conférences de Ferrante FERRANTI

Rue Landry Gillon Chapelle du Lycée Poincaré Bar-le-Duc Meuse

Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2025-09-28 17:00:00

fin : 2025-09-28

2025-09-28 2025-09-29

L’association Expressions propose, en partenariat avec la cité scolaire Raymond Poincaré, 2 conférences de Ferrante FERRANTI

– « L’œil instruit, lire la photographie » le dimanche 28 septembre à 17h

– « Sur les traces d’Alexandre le Grand et de l’écrivain-voyageur Nicolas Bouvier » lundi 29 septembre à 20h

Entrée gratuite.Tout public

Rue Landry Gillon Chapelle du Lycée Poincaré Bar-le-Duc 55000 Meuse Grand Est +33 3 29 45 55 00 55expressions@orange.fr

English :

In partnership with the Cité scolaire Raymond Poincaré, the Expressions association is offering 2 lectures by Ferrante FERRANTI

– « L??il instruit, lire la photographie »: Sunday September 28 at 5pm

– « In the footsteps of Alexander the Great and writer-traveler Nicolas Bouvier »: Monday September 29 at 8pm

Free admission.

German :

Der Verein Expressions bietet in Zusammenarbeit mit der Schulstadt Raymond Poincaré zwei Vorträge von Ferrante FERRANTI an:

– « Das Auge belehrt, die Fotografie lesen »: Sonntag, 28. September um 17 Uhr

– « Auf den Spuren Alexanders des Großen und des Reiseschriftstellers Nicolas Bouvier »: Montag, 29. September, 20 Uhr

Eintritt frei.

Italiano :

In collaborazione con il complesso scolastico Raymond Poincaré, l’associazione Expressions propone 2 conferenze di Ferrante FERRANTI

– « L??il instruit, lire la photographie »: domenica 28 settembre alle 17.00

– « Sulle orme di Alessandro Magno e dello scrittore di viaggi Nicolas Bouvier »: lunedì 29 settembre alle 20.00

Ingresso libero.

Espanol :

En colaboración con el complejo escolar Raymond Poincaré, la asociación Expressions propone 2 conferencias de Ferrante FERRANTI

– « L??il instruit, lire la photographie »: domingo 28 de septiembre a las 17:00 horas

– « Tras las huellas de Alejandro Magno y el escritor de viajes Nicolas Bouvier »: lunes 29 de septiembre a las 20:00 h

Entrada gratuita.

