CONFÉRENCES GESTICU-QUOI ? TRAVAILLER MOINS POUR GAGNER PLUS Cuxac-Cabardès

CONFÉRENCES GESTICU-QUOI ? TRAVAILLER MOINS POUR GAGNER PLUS Cuxac-Cabardès samedi 29 novembre 2025.

CONFÉRENCES GESTICU-QUOI ? TRAVAILLER MOINS POUR GAGNER PLUS

place de la mairie Cuxac-Cabardès Aude

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-11-29 18:00:00

fin : 2025-11-29

Date(s) :

2025-11-29

Dans le cadre de sa saison culturelle, l’association l’Eau Vive vous invite à venir assister à « Travailler moins pour gagner plus », conférence vidéo de Franck Lepage et Gaël Tanguy.

A première vue, ces deux mots ne vont pas ensemble. On voit d’un côté quelque chose d’un peu académique, sérieux quoi, et de l’autre, un saltimbanque débraillé. Ben c’est un peu ça, une conférence gesticulée un puissant outil d’éducation populaire.

Une personne vient sur scène, à sa manière, et raconte son parcours, tout en le remettant en perspective avec le monde dans lequel il évolue. Dans le milieu, on dit savoir chaud (sa vie) et savoir froid (le monde). Et tout ça ne donne pas un savoir tiède, bien au contraire, ça fait de l’orage, et des étincelles dans nos cerveaux.

Alors cette année, on vous propose de découvrir ce format ensemble, d’abord en vidéo avec de grands classiques du genre, puis la conférence sur scène de Thierry Pelletier et enfin une manière plus circassienne de s’en emparer avec la famille Goldini.

On vous propose pour cela un nouveau format une espèce de cycle, à l’arrivée de l’hiver, avec entrée libre, mais auberge espagnole à la sortie, nécessaire pour débriefer ensemble ce qu’on vient d’ingurgiter. Et comme les enfants n’y trouveront aucun intérêt, on a prévu un espace pour qu’ils puissent s’occuper pendant que leurs parents s’éduquent.

Participation libre mais nécessaire.

Et toujours notre buvette bio et locale.

.

place de la mairie Cuxac-Cabardès 11390 Aude Occitanie parlonsdeleauvive@gmail.com

English :

As part of its cultural season, the Eau Vive association invites you to attend « Travailler moins pour gagner plus », a video conference by Franck Lepage and Gaël Tanguy.

At first glance, these two words don’t go together. On the one hand, we see something a little academic, serious, and on the other, a scruffy acrobat. Well, that’s what a gesticulated lecture is: a powerful tool for popular education.

A person comes on stage, in his or her own way, and tells the story of his or her career, putting it into perspective with the world in which he or she lives. In the business, we call it knowing hot (your life) and knowing cold (the world). And all this doesn’t make for lukewarm knowledge; on the contrary, it creates storms and sparks in our brains.

So this year, we invite you to discover this format together, first on video with great classics of the genre, then Thierry Pelletier?s on-stage lecture and finally a more circus-like take on the subject with the Goldini family.

For this, we’re proposing a new format: a sort of cycle, with the onset of winter, with free admission, but a Spanish inn at the end, necessary for debriefing together what we’ve just eaten. And since children won?t find anything of interest, we?ve set aside a space for them to occupy themselves while their parents educate themselves.

Participation is free but necessary.

And as always, our organic and local refreshment bar.

German :

Im Rahmen seiner kulturellen Saison lädt der Verein L’Eau Vive Sie zu « Travailler moins pour gagner plus » ein, einer Videokonferenz von Franck Lepage und Gaël Tanguy.

Auf den ersten Blick passen diese beiden Wörter nicht zusammen. Auf der einen Seite sieht man etwas Akademisches, Ernstes und auf der anderen Seite einen zerlumpten Gaukler. Aber genau das ist es, was eine Gestikuliervorlesung ausmacht: ein mächtiges Instrument der Volksbildung.

Eine Person kommt auf die Bühne, erzählt auf ihre Weise von ihrem Werdegang und setzt ihn in Relation zu der Welt, in der sie sich bewegt. In der Szene sagt man heißes Wissen (das eigene Leben) und kaltes Wissen (die Welt). Und all das führt nicht zu lauwarmem Wissen, ganz im Gegenteil, es sorgt für Gewitter und Funken in unseren Gehirnen.

Dieses Jahr schlagen wir Ihnen vor, dieses Format gemeinsam zu entdecken, zunächst als Video mit den großen Klassikern des Genres, dann mit dem Vortrag von Thierry Pelletier auf der Bühne und schließlich mit der Familie Goldini auf eine eher zirzensische Art und Weise.

Wir schlagen Ihnen ein neues Format vor: eine Art Zyklus, wenn der Winter kommt, mit freiem Eintritt, aber einer Auberge espagnole am Ausgang, um das soeben Aufgenommene gemeinsam zu debriefen. Und da Kinder kein Interesse daran haben, haben wir einen Raum geschaffen, in dem sie sich beschäftigen können, während ihre Eltern sich weiterbilden.

Die Teilnahme ist kostenlos, aber notwendig.

Und natürlich gibt es immer noch unseren biologischen und lokalen Imbiss.

Italiano :

Nell’ambito della sua stagione culturale, l’associazione Eau Vive vi invita a partecipare a « Travailler moins pour gagner plus », una videolezione di Franck Lepage e Gaël Tanguy.

A prima vista, queste due parole non vanno d’accordo. Da una parte si vede qualcosa di un po’ accademico, serio, e dall’altra un trasandato showman itinerante. Ebbene, la lezione gestuale è proprio questo: un potente strumento di educazione popolare.

Una persona sale sul palco, a modo suo, e racconta la sua storia, mettendola in prospettiva con il mondo in cui vive. Nel settore, la chiamiamo conoscenza a caldo (la propria vita) e conoscenza a freddo (il mondo). E tutto questo non è una conoscenza tiepida, al contrario, crea tempeste e scintille nel nostro cervello.

Quest’anno, quindi, vi accompagniamo in questo format, prima in video con alcuni dei grandi classici del genere, poi con la lezione di Thierry Pelletier sul palco e infine con un’interpretazione più circense del tema con la famiglia Goldini.

Abbiamo pensato a un nuovo format: una sorta di ciclo, con l’inizio dell’inverno, a ingresso libero, ma con un ristorante in stile spagnolo alla fine, in modo da poter fare un bilancio di ciò che si è appena mangiato. E dato che i bambini non saranno interessati, abbiamo previsto uno spazio per loro che potranno occuparsi mentre i genitori si istruiscono.

La partecipazione è gratuita ma necessaria.

E sempre il nostro punto di ristoro biologico e locale.

Espanol :

En el marco de su temporada cultural, la asociación Eau Vive le invita a asistir a « Travailler moins pour gagner plus », una videoconferencia de Franck Lepage y Gaël Tanguy.

A primera vista, estas dos palabras no van juntas. Por un lado, se ve algo un poco académico, serio, y por otro, un desaliñado showman ambulante. Pues eso es una conferencia gesticulada: una poderosa herramienta de educación popular.

Una persona sube al escenario, a su manera, y cuenta su historia, poniéndola en perspectiva con el mundo en el que vive. En el negocio, lo llamamos conocer en caliente (tu vida) y conocer en frío (el mundo). Y todo esto no hace que el conocimiento sea tibio, al contrario, crea tormentas y chispas en nuestros cerebros.

Así que este año le proponemos recorrer juntos este formato, primero en vídeo con algunos de los grandes clásicos del género, después con la conferencia de Thierry Pelletier sobre el escenario y, por último, con una visión más circense del tema con la familia Goldini.

Hemos ideado un nuevo formato: una especie de ciclo, con la llegada del invierno, con entrada gratuita pero con un restaurante español al final, para que todos podamos repasar lo que acabamos de comer. Y como a los niños no les va a interesar, hemos reservado un espacio para que se entretengan mientras sus padres se informan.

La participación es libre pero necesaria.

Y siempre nuestra barra de refrescos ecológicos y locales.

L’événement CONFÉRENCES GESTICU-QUOI ? TRAVAILLER MOINS POUR GAGNER PLUS Cuxac-Cabardès a été mis à jour le 2025-09-05 par A.D.T. de l’Aude / 11 OT Montagne Noire