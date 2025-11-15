Unidivers UNITÉ ET DIVERSITÉ !

Confidences un spectacle intéractif mêlant magie et théâtre ! Espace Arc-en-Ciel à Chalais Chalais

Confidences un spectacle intéractif mêlant magie et théâtre ! Espace Arc-en-Ciel à Chalais Chalais samedi 15 novembre 2025.

Confidences un spectacle intéractif mêlant magie et théâtre !

Espace Arc-en-Ciel à Chalais 1A Rue Victor Hugo Chalais Charente

Tarif : 5 – 5 – 5 EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-11-15 17:00:00
fin : 2025-11-15 18:10:00

Date(s) :
2025-11-15

Découvrez Confidence , un spectacle intéractif mêlant magie et théâtre !
  .

Espace Arc-en-Ciel à Chalais 1A Rue Victor Hugo Chalais 16210 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 45 98 97 07 

English : Confidences un spectacle intéractif mêlant magie et théâtre !

Discover ‘Confidence’, an interactive show combining magic and theatre!

German : Confidences un spectacle intéractif mêlant magie et théâtre !

Entdecken Sie « Confidence », eine interaktive Show, die Magie und Theater miteinander verbindet!

Italiano : Confidences un spectacle intéractif mêlant magie et théâtre !

Scoprite « Confidence », uno spettacolo interattivo che unisce magia e teatro!

Espanol : Confidences un spectacle intéractif mêlant magie et théâtre !

Descubra « Confidence », un espectáculo interactivo que combina magia y teatro

L’événement Confidences un spectacle intéractif mêlant magie et théâtre ! Chalais a été mis à jour le 2025-08-22 par Office de tourisme du Sud Charente