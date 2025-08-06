Confluences d’été Danse Country Redon 6 août 2025 19:00
Ille-et-Vilaine
Confluences d’été Danse Country La Croix des Marins Redon Ille-et-Vilaine
Bal country avec initiation par Country de l’Oust à la Croix des Marins. .
La Croix des Marins
Redon 35600 Ille-et-Vilaine Bretagne +33 2 99 72 60 75
