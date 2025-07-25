CONSERT AMBIANCE LYRIQUES Port-Vendres

CONSERT AMBIANCE LYRIQUES

Port-Vendres Pyrénées-Orientales

Début : 2025-07-25 18:30:00

fin : 2025-07-25

Serioso ma non troppo revient à Port Vendres pour un concert lyrique à l’église, avec des airs de Mozart, Verdi, Bellini, Leoncavallo… Un trio voix, flûte et piano pour un moment musical raffiné et vivant.

Port-Vendres 66660 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 82 01 03

English :

Serioso ma non troppo returns to Port Vendres for a lyrical concert in the church, with arias by Mozart, Verdi, Bellini, Leoncavallo? A trio of voice, flute and piano for a refined, lively musical moment.

German :

Serioso ma non troppo kehrt nach Port Vendres zurück, um ein lyrisches Konzert in der Kirche zu geben, mit Arien von Mozart, Verdi, Bellini, Leoncavallo? Ein Trio aus Stimme, Flöte und Klavier sorgt für einen raffinierten und lebendigen musikalischen Moment.

Italiano :

Serioso ma non troppo torna a Port Vendres per un concerto lirico in chiesa, con arie di Mozart, Verdi, Bellini, Leoncavallo? Un trio di voce, flauto e pianoforte per un’esperienza musicale raffinata e vivace.

Espanol :

Serioso ma non troppo vuelve a Port Vendres para un concierto lírico en la iglesia, con arias de Mozart, Verdi, Bellini, Leoncavallo? Un trío de voz, flauta y piano para una experiencia musical refinada y animada.

