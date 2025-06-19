Constellations Programmation Art urbain – Metz 19 juin 2025 00:00

Moselle

Constellations Programmation Art urbain Metz Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

0

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Vendredi Vendredi 2025-06-19 00:00:00

fin : 2025-08-30

Date(s) :

2025-06-19

Rythmant la vie culturelle et touristique de Metz et rayonnant au-delà des limites de la cité, Constellations de Metz s’impose comme le rendez-vous culturel inédit, gratuit et incontournable dans le paysage national et transfrontalier.

Le festival invite des artistes venus du monde entier à exposer leur univers artistique, tout en accordant une place particulière aux artistes régionaux et locaux.

Le festival se décline en deux grands axes une programmation de nuit autour de l’art numérique, ainsi qu’une programmation de jour autour de l’art urbain.

Des oeuvres d’art dans l’espace public. Elle explore cette année le thème du trompe-l’esprit et réinvente l’espace public. Ce dernier devient un moyen d’expression mais aussi une opportunité de questionner le visiteur et de regarder la ville d’un point de vue nouveau.Tout public

0 .

Metz 57000 Moselle Grand Est

English :

Metz?s Constellations, which sets the pace for Metz?s cultural and tourist life and extends beyond the city?s boundaries, is the first free cultural event not to be missed on the national and cross-border scene.

The festival invites artists from all over the world to showcase their work, with a special focus on local and regional artists.

The festival has two main focuses: a night-time program focusing on digital art, and a daytime program focusing on urban art.

Artworks in the public space. This year’s program explores the theme of trompe-l?esprit and reinvents public space. The latter becomes a means of expression, but also an opportunity to question the visitor and look at the city from a new perspective.

German :

Constellations de Metz, die das kulturelle und touristische Leben von Metz bestimmen und über die Grenzen der Stadt hinaus ausstrahlen, setzen sich als neuartiges, kostenloses und unumgängliches Kulturereignis in der nationalen und grenzüberschreitenden Landschaft durch.

Das Festival lädt Künstler aus der ganzen Welt ein, ihre Kunstwelt zu präsentieren, wobei regionalen und lokalen Künstlern ein besonderer Platz eingeräumt wird.

Das Festival hat zwei Schwerpunkte: ein Nachtprogramm rund um die digitale Kunst und ein Tagesprogramm rund um die urbane Kunst.

Kunstwerke im öffentlichen Raum. Dieses Jahr widmet sie sich dem Thema Trompe-l’esprit und erfindet den öffentlichen Raum neu. Dieser wird zum Ausdrucksmittel, aber auch zur Gelegenheit, den Besucher zu befragen und die Stadt aus einem neuen Blickwinkel zu betrachten.

Italiano :

Metz Constellations è diventato un evento culturale e turistico fondamentale a Metz, che si estende oltre i confini della città, è gratuito e rappresenta un appuntamento imperdibile nel panorama culturale nazionale e transfrontaliero.

Il festival invita artisti di tutto il mondo a esporre il loro universo artistico, dando un posto speciale agli artisti regionali e locali.

Il festival si articola in due filoni principali: un programma notturno incentrato sull’arte digitale e un programma diurno incentrato sull’arte urbana.

Opere d’arte nello spazio pubblico. Il programma di quest’anno esplora il tema del trompe-l’esprit e reinventa lo spazio pubblico. Quest’ultimo diventa un mezzo di espressione ma anche un’occasione per interrogare il visitatore e guardare la città da un nuovo punto di vista.

Espanol :

Las Constelaciones de Metz se han convertido en un acontecimiento cultural y turístico de primer orden en Metz, que se extiende más allá de las fronteras de la ciudad. Son gratuitas y constituyen una cita ineludible en el panorama cultural nacional y transfronterizo.

El festival invita a artistas de todo el mundo a exponer su universo artístico, al tiempo que concede un lugar especial a los artistas regionales y locales.

El festival tiene dos vertientes principales: un programa nocturno centrado en el arte digital y un programa diurno centrado en el arte urbano.

Obras de arte en el espacio público. El programa de este año explora el tema del trompe-l’esprit y reinventa el espacio público. Éste se convierte en un medio de expresión, pero también en una oportunidad para interpelar al visitante y contemplar la ciudad desde un nuevo punto de vista.

L’événement Constellations Programmation Art urbain Metz a été mis à jour le 2025-06-11 par AGENCE INSPIRE METZ