Conte amour Médiathèque Dunières Haute-Loire

15h conte en plein air -Spectacle avec la conteuse Zoria Moine pour les enfants de 4 à 10 ans. Gratuit

English :

3pm outdoor storytelling -Show with storyteller Zoria Moine for children aged 4 to 10. Free

German :

15 Uhr Märchen unter freiem Himmel -Show mit der Märchenerzählerin Zoria Moine für Kinder von 4 bis 10 Jahren. Kostenlos

Italiano :

ore 15:00 Racconto all’aria aperta Spettacolo con la narratrice Zoria Moine per bambini dai 4 ai 10 anni. Gratuito

Espanol :

15.00 h Cuentacuentos al aire libre Espectáculo con la cuentacuentos Zoria Moine para niños de 4 a 10 años. Gratis

