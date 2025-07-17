Conte amour Dunières 17 juillet 2025 07:00
Haute-Loire
Conte amour Médiathèque Dunières Haute-Loire
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Jeudi 2025-07-17
fin : 2025-07-17
Date(s) :
2025-07-17
15h conte en plein air -Spectacle avec la conteuse Zoria Moine pour les enfants de 4 à 10 ans. Gratuit
.
Médiathèque
Dunières 43220 Haute-Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 71 59 95 73 tourisme@hautpaysduvelay.fr
English :
3pm outdoor storytelling -Show with storyteller Zoria Moine for children aged 4 to 10. Free
German :
15 Uhr Märchen unter freiem Himmel -Show mit der Märchenerzählerin Zoria Moine für Kinder von 4 bis 10 Jahren. Kostenlos
Italiano :
ore 15:00 Racconto all’aria aperta Spettacolo con la narratrice Zoria Moine per bambini dai 4 ai 10 anni. Gratuito
Espanol :
15.00 h Cuentacuentos al aire libre Espectáculo con la cuentacuentos Zoria Moine para niños de 4 a 10 años. Gratis
L’événement Conte amour Dunières a été mis à jour le 2025-06-20 par Haut Pays du Velay Tourisme