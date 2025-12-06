Conte et chant d’hiver la malle à noël Carré Léon Gaumont Sainte-Maxime

Carré Léon Gaumont 107 route du Plan de la Tour Sainte-Maxime Var

Début : Samedi 2025-12-06

fin : 2025-12-06

2025-12-06

Aux côtés de Claudia Mad’moiZèle, embarquez à bord du traineau des contes pour un voyage aux 4 coins du monde féerique de Noël !

Carré Léon Gaumont 107 route du Plan de la Tour Sainte-Maxime 83120 Var Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur +33 4 94 56 77 70

English : Conte et chant d’hiver la malle à noël

Join Claudia Mad’moiZèle on board her storytelling sleigh for a journey to the 4 corners of the magical world of Christmas!



In the softness and warmth of little stories that speak and sing of the magic of Christmas. The wizard of winter reveals his secrets along a path of wonder where each stage heralds the arrival of a white Christmas…

December, the snow is falling and the cold is setting in. In the house, there’s a Christmas trunk full of treasures…

Meanwhile, thousands of miles away, people are looking for Father Christmas…

Father Christmas, where are you?

German : Conte et chant d’hiver la malle à noël

An der Seite von Claudia Mad?moiZèle begeben Sie sich an Bord des Märchenschlittens auf eine Reise in die vier Ecken der märchenhaften Weihnachtswelt!

Italiano : Conte et chant d’hiver la malle à noël

Unitevi a Claudia Mad’moiZèle a bordo della sua slitta narrativa per un viaggio ai 4 angoli del magico mondo del Natale!



Nella dolcezza e nel calore di piccole storie che parlano e cantano la magia del Natale. Il mago dell’inverno svela i suoi segreti lungo un percorso di meraviglia in cui ogni tappa preannuncia l’arrivo di un bianco Natale…

dicembre, la neve cade e il freddo si fa sentire. In casa c’è un baule di Natale pieno di tesori…

Nel frattempo, a migliaia di chilometri di distanza, la gente cerca Babbo Natale…

Babbo Natale, dove sei?

Espanol : Conte et chant d’hiver la malle à noël

Acompaña a Claudia Mad?moiZèle a bordo de su trineo cuentacuentos en un viaje por los 4 rincones del mundo mágico de la Navidad

