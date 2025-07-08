Conte et visite le chant des cailloux Château de Castelnau-Bretenoux Prudhomat 8 juillet 2025 10:30

Lot

Conte et visite le chant des cailloux Château de Castelnau-Bretenoux Castelnau Prudhomat Lot

Tarif : 6 – 6 – 9 EUR

6

Tarif de base plein tarif

Général

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-07-08 10:30:00

fin : 2025-07-08 11:30:00

Date(s) :

2025-07-08

2025-07-22

2025-08-12

L’histoire de Castelnau racontée aux enfants à travers un fabuleux théâtre d’images, conçu dans l’esprit du kamishibaï

Jeune public

Sur réservation

6 .

Château de Castelnau-Bretenoux Castelnau

Prudhomat 46130 Lot Occitanie +33 5 65 10 98 00

English :

The history of Castelnau told to children through a fabulous theater of images, designed in the spirit of the kamishibai

For young audiences

Book in advance

German :

Die Geschichte von Castelnau wird den Kindern mithilfe eines fabelhaften Bildertheaters erzählt, das im Geiste des Kamishibai konzipiert wurde

Junges Publikum

Auf Reservierung

Italiano :

La storia di Castelnau raccontata ai bambini attraverso un favoloso teatro di immagini, concepito nello spirito del kamishibai

Per un pubblico giovane

Solo su prenotazione

Espanol :

La historia de Castelnau contada a los niños a través de un fabuloso teatro de imágenes, diseñado en el espíritu del kamishibai

Para el público infantil

Sólo con reserva

L’événement Conte et visite le chant des cailloux Prudhomat a été mis à jour le 2025-06-21 par OT Vallée de la Dordogne