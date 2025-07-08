Conte et visite le chant des cailloux Château de Castelnau-Bretenoux Prudhomat 8 juillet 2025 10:30
Lot
Conte et visite le chant des cailloux Château de Castelnau-Bretenoux Castelnau Prudhomat Lot
Tarif : 6 – 6 – 9 EUR
6
Tarif de base plein tarif
Général
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-07-08 10:30:00
fin : 2025-07-08 11:30:00
Date(s) :
2025-07-08
2025-07-22
2025-08-12
L’histoire de Castelnau racontée aux enfants à travers un fabuleux théâtre d’images, conçu dans l’esprit du kamishibaï
Jeune public
Sur réservation
6 .
Château de Castelnau-Bretenoux Castelnau
Prudhomat 46130 Lot Occitanie +33 5 65 10 98 00
English :
The history of Castelnau told to children through a fabulous theater of images, designed in the spirit of the kamishibai
For young audiences
Book in advance
German :
Die Geschichte von Castelnau wird den Kindern mithilfe eines fabelhaften Bildertheaters erzählt, das im Geiste des Kamishibai konzipiert wurde
Junges Publikum
Auf Reservierung
Italiano :
La storia di Castelnau raccontata ai bambini attraverso un favoloso teatro di immagini, concepito nello spirito del kamishibai
Per un pubblico giovane
Solo su prenotazione
Espanol :
La historia de Castelnau contada a los niños a través de un fabuloso teatro de imágenes, diseñado en el espíritu del kamishibai
Para el público infantil
Sólo con reserva
L’événement Conte et visite le chant des cailloux Prudhomat a été mis à jour le 2025-06-21 par OT Vallée de la Dordogne