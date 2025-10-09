Conte musical avec orgue Eglise Protestante – Forbach

Conte musical avec orgue Eglise Protestante – Forbach jeudi 9 octobre 2025.

Conte musical avec orgue

Eglise Protestante – 13 rue de la forêt Forbach Moselle

Dans le cadre du projet pédagogique du 24ème Festival d’Orgues Forbach-Völklingen, P’tit Larigot, un conte musical avec orgue arrangé par Annette Philipp. Pour les petits et les grands. Sylvie Salzmann contera l’histoire du petit lutin amateur d’orgue et Thierry Ferré ponctuera musicalement le récit.

Durée 40 minutes. Gratuit. Retransmission sur grand écran.

Tout le programme du Festival sur www.festivaldorgues.org

Le jeudi 9 octobre 2025 à 10h00, en l’Eglise protestante de Forbach.Enfants

Eglise Protestante – 13 rue de la forêt Forbach 57600 Moselle Grand Est

English :

As part of the educational project of the 24th Forbach-Völklingen Organ Festival, P’tit Larigot, a musical tale with organ arranged by Annette Philipp. For young and old alike. Sylvie Salzmann will tell the story of the little organ-loving sprite, and Thierry Ferré will provide musical accompaniment.

Duration: 40 minutes. Free admission. Retransmission on large screen.

Full Festival program at: www.festivaldorgues.org

Thursday, October 9, 2025 at 10:00 am, in the Protestant Church, Forbach.

German :

Im Rahmen des pädagogischen Projekts des 24. Orgelfestivals Forbach-Völklingen, P’tit Larigot, ein musikalisches Märchen mit Orgel, arrangiert von Annette Philipp. Für kleine und große Kinder. Sylvie Salzmann wird die Geschichte des kleinen Kobolds, der die Orgel liebt, erzählen und Thierry Ferré wird die Erzählung musikalisch interpunktieren.

Dauer: 40 Minuten. Kostenlos. Übertragung auf Großleinwand.

Das gesamte Programm des Festivals unter: www.festivaldorgues.org

Am Donnerstag, den 9. Oktober 2025, um 10.00 Uhr in der protestantischen Kirche in Forbach.

Italiano :

Nell’ambito del progetto didattico del 24° Festival organistico di Forbach-Völklingen, P’tit Larigot, un racconto musicale con organo arrangiato da Annette Philipp. Per grandi e piccini. Sylvie Salzmann racconterà la storia del piccolo folletto amante dell’organo e Thierry Ferré fornirà l’accompagnamento musicale.

Durata: 40 minuti. Ingresso libero. Ritrasmissione su grande schermo.

Il programma completo del Festival su: www.festivaldorgues.org

Giovedì 9 ottobre 2025 alle ore 10, nella chiesa protestante di Forbach.

Espanol :

Como parte del proyecto educativo del 24º Festival de Órgano de Forbach-Völklingen, P’tit Larigot, un cuento musical con órgano arreglado por Annette Philipp. Para grandes y pequeños. Sylvie Salzmann contará la historia del pequeño diablillo amante del órgano y Thierry Ferré se encargará del acompañamiento musical.

Duración: 40 minutos. Entrada gratuita. Retransmisión en pantalla grande.

Programa completo del Festival en: www.festivaldorgues.org

Jueves 9 de octubre de 2025, a las 10.00 h, en la iglesia protestante de Forbach.

