CONTE MUSICAL LES FABLES D’ESOPE CAMPING PIBOUS Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges Haute-Garonne

Début : 2025-07-04 17:30:00

fin : 2025-07-04

2025-07-04

Qui connait Esope ? Il est le modèle de Lafontaine et fit parler corbeaux et renards bien avant lui. Venez le découvrir en musique.

Conteur Marc Chapel

Violon et conception Virginie Descharmes

Guitare Gustave Huet .

Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges 31510 Haute-Garonne Occitanie campingespibous@gmail.com

English :

Who’s heard of Aesop? He was Lafontaine’s role model, and had crows and foxes talking long before him. Come and discover him in music.

German :

Wer kennt schon Aesop? Er ist das Vorbild von Lafontaine und ließ schon lange vor ihm Raben und Füchse sprechen. Lernen Sie ihn mit Musik kennen.

Italiano :

Chi conosce Esopo? Esopo è stato il modello di Lafontaine e ha fatto parlare corvi e volpi molto prima di Lafontaine. Venite a scoprirlo in musica.

Espanol :

¿Quién conoce a Esopo? Esopo fue el modelo a seguir de Lafontaine, e hizo hablar a cuervos y zorros mucho antes que Lafontaine. Venga a descubrirlo en la música.

