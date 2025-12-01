Conte musical L’univers cherche un rêveur Théâtre municipal Gabrielle Robinne Montluçon

Conte musical L’univers cherche un rêveur

Théâtre municipal Gabrielle Robinne Place de la Comédie Montluçon Allier

Tarif : 15 – 15 – 15 EUR

Début : Vendredi 2025-12-12 20:30:00

2025-12-12

Comédie musicale, spectacle de cirque (magie, acrobatie, jonglerie), conte musical, féérie de lumières entrez dans le Merveilleux.

Avec la voix d’Anny Duperey dans le rôle de la conteuse.

Théâtre municipal Gabrielle Robinne Place de la Comédie Montluçon 03100 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 70 02 27 28 billetterie@mairie-montlucon.fr

English :

Musical comedy, circus show (magic, acrobatics, juggling), musical tale, enchanting light show: enter the world of wonder.

With the voice of Anny Duperey as the storyteller.

German :

Musical, Zirkusvorstellung (Zauberei, Akrobatik, Jonglieren), musikalisches Märchen, Lichterzauber: Treten Sie ein in das Wunderbare.

Mit der Stimme von Anny Duperey in der Rolle der Märchenerzählerin.

Italiano :

Una commedia musicale, uno spettacolo circense (magia, acrobazie, giocoleria), un racconto musicale, una fiaba di luci: entrate nel mondo delle meraviglie.

Con la voce di Anny Duperey come narratrice.

Espanol :

Una comedia musical, un espectáculo de circo (magia, acrobacias, malabares), un cuento musical, un cuento de hadas de luces: entre en el mundo de las maravillas.

Con la voz de Anny Duperey como narradora.

