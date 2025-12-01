Conte pyromusical Ouistreham

Conte pyromusical

Jardin derrière la Mairie Ouistreham Calvados

Début : 2025-12-13 19:00:00

fin : 2025-12-13 19:30:00

2025-12-13

Venez vivre un spectacle féerique où musique et feux d’artifice se mêlent pour raconter une histoire magique. Un moment enchanteur pour petits et grands, alliant émotions sonores et lumières spectaculaires.

English : Conte pyromusical

Come and experience a magical show where music and fireworks combine to tell a magical story. An enchanting moment for young and old, combining emotions of sound and spectacular lights.

German : Conte pyromusical

Erleben Sie ein märchenhaftes Spektakel, bei dem Musik und Feuerwerk miteinander verschmelzen und eine magische Geschichte erzählen. Ein zauberhafter Moment für Groß und Klein, der akustische Emotionen und spektakuläre Lichter miteinander verbindet.

Italiano :

Venite a godervi uno spettacolo magico in cui musica e fuochi d’artificio si uniscono per raccontare una storia magica. Un momento incantevole per grandi e piccini, che unisce emozioni sonore e luci spettacolari.

Espanol :

Venga a disfrutar de un espectáculo mágico en el que la música y los fuegos artificiales se combinan para contar una historia mágica. Un momento encantador para grandes y pequeños, que combina emociones sonoras y luces espectaculares.

