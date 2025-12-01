CONTES DE NOËL MUSÉE ARTS & FIGURES DES PYRÉNÉES CENTRALES Saint-Gaudens

CONTES DE NOËL

MUSÉE ARTS & FIGURES DES PYRÉNÉES CENTRALES 35 Boulevard Jean Bepmale Saint-Gaudens Haute-Garonne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-12-10 15:30:00

fin : 2025-12-17 16:30:00

Date(s) :

2025-12-10 2025-12-17

Séance de contes de Noël au cœur des collections.

L’association Lire et Faire Lire invite les enfants à plonger dans l’univers merveilleux des fêtes de Noël.

Dès 1 an. .

MUSÉE ARTS & FIGURES DES PYRÉNÉES CENTRALES 35 Boulevard Jean Bepmale Saint-Gaudens 31800 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 89 05 42 accueil.musee@stgo.fr

English :

Christmas storytelling in the heart of the collections.

L’événement CONTES DE NOËL Saint-Gaudens a été mis à jour le 2025-11-27 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE