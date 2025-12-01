CONTES DE NOËL MUSÉE ARTS & FIGURES DES PYRÉNÉES CENTRALES Saint-Gaudens
MUSÉE ARTS & FIGURES DES PYRÉNÉES CENTRALES 35 Boulevard Jean Bepmale Saint-Gaudens Haute-Garonne
Début : 2025-12-10 15:30:00
fin : 2025-12-17 16:30:00
2025-12-10 2025-12-17
Séance de contes de Noël au cœur des collections.
L’association Lire et Faire Lire invite les enfants à plonger dans l’univers merveilleux des fêtes de Noël.
Dès 1 an. .
English :
Christmas storytelling in the heart of the collections.
