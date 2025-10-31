Contes d’Halloween Bibliothèque Plogastel-Saint-Germain

Unidivers UNITÉ ET DIVERSITÉ !

Bibliothèque 1 Place du 19 Mars 1962 Plogastel-Saint-Germain Finistère

Début : 2025-10-31 17:30:00
2025-10-31

Des déguisements, des bonbons et des histoires qui font peur
Inscription et renseignements à la bibliothèque !   .

Bibliothèque 1 Place du 19 Mars 1962 Plogastel-Saint-Germain 29710 Finistère Bretagne +33 2 98 54 91 88 

