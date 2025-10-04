CONTES EN MONTAGNE NOIRE LE ROAD-MOVIE DU TAUREAU BLEU Saint-Denis

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-10-04 18:30:00

fin : 2025-10-04

Date(s) :

2025-10-04

Une joyeuse bande de « bras cassés », assoiffée de liberté et de grands espaces, pique un minibus du foyer Arc-en-ciel et part sur les traces d’un mystérieux Taureau Bleu direction La Baule. Un road-movie, comme si vous étiez assis sur la banquette arrière de cette aventure. Un récit déjanté et bourré d’amitié et d’amour, plein d’odeurs de forêts, de chewing-gum et de baby-foot.

Les places sont limitées, nous vous conseillons de réserver !

Durée du spectacle 1h10

Accessible à tous les publics dès 8 ans.

Restauration proposée sur place.

Saint-Denis 11310 Aude Occitanie +33 4 68 11 12 45 aurelie.resplandy@cdcmontagnenoire.fr

English :

A merry band of « broken arms », thirsty for freedom and wide open spaces, steal a minibus from the Arc-en-ciel hostel and set off in the footsteps of a mysterious Blue Bull: direction La Baule. A road movie, as if you were sitting in the back seat of this adventure. A wacky tale of friendship and love, full of forest smells, chewing gum and foosball.

Places are limited, so book early!

Running time: 1 hour 10 minutes

Open to all ages 8 and up.

Catering available on site.

German :

Eine fröhliche Gruppe von « gebrochenen Armen », die nach Freiheit und weiten Landschaften dürstet, klaut einen Kleinbus des Regenbogenheims und begibt sich auf die Spuren eines mysteriösen Blauen Bullen: Richtung La Baule. Ein Roadmovie, als ob Sie auf dem Rücksitz dieses Abenteuers sitzen würden. Eine verrückte Geschichte voller Freundschaft und Liebe, voller Waldgerüche, Kaugummi und Tischfußball.

Die Plätze sind begrenzt, wir empfehlen Ihnen zu reservieren!

Dauer der Vorstellung: 1 Std. 10 Min

Für alle Zuschauer ab 8 Jahren zugänglich.

Verpflegung vor Ort angeboten.

Italiano :

Un’allegra banda di « braccia rotte », assetata di libertà e di vita all’aria aperta, ruba un minibus dall’ostello Arc-en-ciel e parte sulle tracce di un misterioso Toro Blu: direzione La Baule. Un road movie, come se foste seduti sul sedile posteriore di questa avventura. È una storia stravagante di amicizia e amore, piena di odore di boschi, gomme da masticare e calcio balilla.

I posti sono limitati, quindi prenotate in anticipo!

Durata: 1 ora e 10 minuti

Aperto a tutti gli spettatori dagli 8 anni in su.

Catering disponibile in loco.

Espanol :

Una alegre banda de « brazos rotos », sedientos de libertad y de aire libre, roban un minibús en el albergue Arc-en-ciel y parten tras los pasos de un misterioso Toro Azul: hacia La Baule. Una road movie, como si usted estuviera sentado en el asiento trasero de esta aventura. Es una disparatada historia de amistad y amor, llena de olor a bosque, chicle y futbolín.

Las plazas son limitadas, ¡así que reserve pronto!

Duración: 1 hora y 10 minutos

Abierto a todos los públicos a partir de 8 años.

Servicio de catering in situ.

