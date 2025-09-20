CONTES EN MONTAGNE NOIRE QI-CONTES Pradelles-Cabardès

CONTES EN MONTAGNE NOIRE QI-CONTES

Pradelles-Cabardès Aude

Début : 2025-09-20 16:00:00

fin : 2025-09-20

2025-09-20

« Qi-Contes » est un atelier innovant, dont le but est de fusionner l’art du conte et les principes du Qi Gong, une pratique de mouvements et de médiation. Cette expérience immersive combine l’art millénaire de cette pratique avec la magie des contes traditionnels sur la thématique de l’arbre. Un événement qui invite tous les participants à explorer l’harmonie entre le corps et l’esprit à travers des histoires captivantes et des exercices de relaxation et de concentration.

Les places sont limitées, nous vous conseillons de réserver !

Spectacle d’une durée de 2 heures et accessible à tous les publics dès 12 ans.

Restauration proposée sur place.

Pradelles-Cabardès 11380 Aude Occitanie +33 4 68 11 12 45 aurelie.resplandy@cdcmontagnenoire.fr

English :

« Qi-Contes » is an innovative workshop designed to fuse the art of storytelling with the principles of Qi Gong, a practice of movement and mediation. This immersive experience combines the age-old art of this practice with the magic of traditional storytelling on the theme of the tree. An event that invites all participants to explore the harmony between body and mind through captivating stories and exercises in relaxation and concentration.

Places are limited, so book early!

The show lasts 2 hours and is open to all audiences aged 12 and over.

Catering available on site.

German :

« Qi-Contes » ist ein innovativer Workshop, dessen Ziel es ist, die Kunst des Geschichtenerzählens mit den Prinzipien des Qi Gong, einer Bewegungs- und Mediationspraxis, zu verschmelzen. Diese immersive Erfahrung verbindet die jahrtausendealte Kunst dieser Praxis mit der Magie traditioneller Märchen zum Thema « Baum ». Eine Veranstaltung, die alle Teilnehmer dazu einlädt, die Harmonie zwischen Körper und Geist durch fesselnde Geschichten und Entspannungs- und Konzentrationsübungen zu erforschen.

Da die Plätze begrenzt sind, empfehlen wir Ihnen eine Reservierung!

Die Aufführung dauert 2 Stunden und ist für alle Zuschauer ab 12 Jahren zugänglich.

Verpflegung vor Ort angeboten.

Italiano :

« Qi-Contes » è un laboratorio innovativo progettato per fondere l’arte della narrazione con i principi del Qi Gong, una pratica di movimento e mediazione. Questa esperienza coinvolgente combina l’arte millenaria del Qi Gong con la magia della narrazione tradizionale sul tema dell’albero. Un evento che invita tutti i partecipanti a esplorare l’armonia tra corpo e mente attraverso storie accattivanti ed esercizi di rilassamento e concentrazione.

I posti sono limitati, quindi prenotate per tempo!

Lo spettacolo dura 2 ore ed è aperto a tutti coloro che hanno almeno 12 anni.

Il catering è disponibile in loco.

Espanol :

« Qi-Contes » es un taller innovador diseñado para fusionar el arte de contar cuentos con los principios del Qi Gong, una práctica de movimiento y mediación. Esta experiencia inmersiva combina el arte milenario del Qi Gong con la magia de los cuentos tradicionales sobre el tema del árbol. Un evento que invita a todos los participantes a explorar la armonía entre cuerpo y mente a través de cautivadoras historias y ejercicios de relajación y concentración.

Las plazas son limitadas, ¡así que reserve pronto!

El espectáculo dura 2 horas y está abierto a todos los mayores de 12 años.

Servicio de catering in situ.

